AstraZeneca reported net income of $2.5bn in Q3 2025, up 77% y-o-y. EPS came in at $1.64, up 70% at constant exchange rates. On an adjusted basis, EPS reached $2.38, up 12% at constant rates.



Total revenue grew 10% at constant exchange rates to $15,191m (3% above expectations), driven by growth in all therapeutic areas, particularly oncology (+18%) and rare diseases (+11%).



Quarterly EBITDA was $5,132m, up 28% y-o-y at constant exchange rates.



"Our strong underlying momentum across the business puts us in an excellent position to maintain our growth trajectory in 2026 and deliver on our 2030 ambition," commented Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca.



The group has therefore confirmed its 2025 annual targets at constant exchange rates, namely high single-digit revenue growth and low double-digit adjusted EPS growth.



"Overall, these results are positive and we anticipate a positive reaction in the share price today," AlphaValue said.



However, Abhishek Raval, who covers the stock at the brokerage, reports that given that AstraZeneca is already trading at a considerable premium (2025 P/E ratio estimated at around 21x) compared to the sector average (around 15x), "the upside potential for the stock is currently limited."



Following the release, the stock was trading flat in London.