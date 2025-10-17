AstraZeneca announces that Imfinzi (durvalumab) treatment combined with standard FLOT chemotherapy (fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin, and docetaxel) reduced the risk of death by 22% compared to chemotherapy alone in patients with early-stage or locally advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer, according to the results of a Phase III trial.



The protocol included a neoadjuvant and adjuvant phase combining Imfinzi and FLOT, followed by maintenance treatment with Imfinzi alone. After three years, 69% of patients treated with the Imfinzi regimen were still alive, compared with 62% in the control arm.



According to Prof. Josep Tabernero (Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology), these results mark a turning point in the management of operable gastric cancers, while Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President of Oncology-Hematology R&D at AstraZeneca, emphasizes that Imfinzi is the first perioperative immunotherapy to demonstrate a significant survival benefit in this indication.