AstraZeneca has announced that the Phase III RESOLUTE clinical trial of Fasenra (benralizumab) in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) did not meet its primary endpoint, despite a numerical improvement.



Sharon Barr, Executive Vice President, Biopharmaceutical R&D, notes that COPD remains a complex and life-threatening disease and says that the company continues to develop other promising approaches to address unmet patient needs.



Fasenra's safety profile remained consistent with known data. AstraZeneca plans to analyze all results before sharing them with the scientific community.



Fasenra is already approved in more than 80 countries for severe eosinophilic asthma and in more than 60 countries for eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis. The treatment is also undergoing regulatory review for hypereosinophilic syndrome.