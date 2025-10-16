AstraZeneca shares fell in London on Thursday, after negative comments from Deutsche Bank, which said that it is more "skeptical" about the biopharmaceutical company.



At just after 3pm (local time), the stock was down about 1%, underperforming the FTSE 100 index, which was down about 0.2%.



Deutsche Bank analysts said that they were concerned about the upcoming expiry of certain patents, notably for Farxiga in H1 2026, but also cited reduced confidence in the pipeline of new drugs after conducting an in-depth study of the breast cancer treatment sector.



In their view, SERDs, a class of hormonal drugs that includes AstraZeneca's camizestrant, are unlikely to offer the expected benefits over existing treatments for the majority of these patients.



At around 17x expected earnings for 2026, the stock is neither particularly expensive nor cheap, the broker notes, which has therefore downgraded its recommendation from "hold" to "sell" with a target price reduced to 10,500 pence from 11,000 pence previously.