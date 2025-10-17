AstraZeneca announced that its treatment Imfinzi (durvalumab), added for one year to induction and maintenance therapy with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 32% in patients with high-risk non-invasive bladder cancer, according to results from the Phase III POTOMAC trial.



With a median follow-up of over 5 years, 87% of patients treated with the Imfinzi regimen were alive and disease-free at two years, compared with 82% in the control arm. No negative impact on overall survival was observed.



Principal investigator Maria De Santis emphasized that this combination allows more patients to remain recurrence-free and avoid major procedures such as cystectomy.



AstraZeneca said that these results confirm Imfinzi's potential to transform the management of early-stage bladder cancer.



















