Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca announced on Wednesday that their antibody-drug conjugate Enhertu had been granted priority review by the FDA, the US health authority, for the treatment of inoperable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer in combination with pertuzumab, an immunotherapy developed by Roche.



The partners noted that the FDA had already granted breakthrough therapy status to the combination of these two molecules last July.



Priority review is granted to treatments for which preliminary results indicate that the drug has the potential to provide a therapeutic solution where no suitable solution exists, or to represent a significant improvement over existing products.



In this context, the FDA's decision is due on January 23, 2026.