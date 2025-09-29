On Monday AstraZeneca announced its intention to list its shares directly on the New York Stock Exchange, abandoning the current American Depositary Shares (ADS) system. However, the group will maintain its headquarters and primary listing in London.



This decision comes amid rumors of a withdrawal from the London Stock Exchange, as several large groups have chosen in recent months to turn to the US markets to benefit from better valuations and greater access to capital.



In early September, AstraZeneca suspended a £200m investment in its Cambridge research facility, fueling questions about its intentions regarding the United Kingdom.



This global listing structure will enable us to broaden our international investor base, management said.