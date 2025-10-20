AstraZeneca announces that Datroway (datopotamab deruxtecan), developed with Daiichi Sankyo, has demonstrated a significant improvement in overall survival and progression-free survival compared to chemotherapy as first-line treatment for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in patients who are not eligible for immunotherapy.



A phase III trial showed a median gain of 5 months in overall survival (23.7 months vs. 18.7 months) and a 43% reduction in the risk of progression or death (from 10.8 months vs. 5.6 months).



According to Rebecca Dent, professor and principal investigator, the treatment significantly prolonged the lives of patients and nearly doubled their progression-free survival.



AstraZeneca believes that these results pave the way for an alternative to first-line chemotherapy and reinforce the potential of Datroway in future therapeutic combinations.