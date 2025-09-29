AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo announce that their treatment Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) showed a statistically 'very significant' and 'clinically relevant' improvement in invasive disease-free survival (IDFS) compared to T-DM1 in a Phase III trial. The study involved patients with high-risk HER2-positive early breast cancer with residual disease after neoadjuvant treatment.



This is the second positive Phase III trial for Enhertu in this segment. Overall survival (OS) results will be analyzed at a later date.



Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President of Oncology-Hematology R&D at AstraZeneca, points out that Enhertu delivers superior results, indicating that it may be a better option than T-DM1 in this population. Ken Takeshita, Global Head of R&D at Daiichi Sankyo, adds that these results offer a potential new therapeutic approach in a curative setting.



The safety profile remained consistent with known data. The results will be presented at the ESMO 2025 Congress and submitted to regulatory authorities.