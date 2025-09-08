AstraZeneca reports that its Phase III trial, known as 'FLAURA2', demonstrated that Tagrisso (osimertinib), combined with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy, resulted in a significant overall survival (OS) benefit in patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the first-line setting.

The combination regimen showed a median survival of 47.5 months compared to 37.6 months for Tagrisso alone, representing a 23% reduction in the risk of death. At three years, 63.1% of patients treated with the combination were alive compared to 50.9% on monotherapy; at four years, 49.1% versus 40.8%.

The benefits were consistent across all prespecified subgroups. Principal investigator Dr. David Planchard emphasizes that these results "show that it is possible to prolong survival while preserving quality of life."

According to Susan Galbraith, EVP of AstraZeneca, these data establish a "new standard of survival" in first-line EGFR-mutated NSCLC.