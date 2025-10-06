AstraZeneca announced this morning that Datroway demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer for whom immunotherapy was not an option in TROPION-Breast02.



Datroway from AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo is the first and only treatment to significantly improve overall survival compared to chemotherapy in this patient population.



Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Hematology Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: "TROPION-Breast02 is the only trial to show an overall survival benefit in the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer for whom immunotherapy is not an option."



Ken Takeshita, Global Head of R&D at Daiichi Sankyo, said: "These historic results from the TROPION-Breast02 study strengthen our confidence in our ongoing clinical development program for Datroway in triple-negative breast cancer and other tumor types."