On Monday, AstraZeneca announced that it had reached an "historic" agreement with the Trump administration to lower the prices of its drugs sold in the US, its largest market worldwide.



During a meeting at the White House between the US president and Pascal Soriot, CEO of the biopharmaceutical group, it was decided that the laboratory would set up a direct-to-consumer sales platform with the aim of offering discounts of up to 80% on its treatments for chronic diseases.



AstraZeneca will also join the TrumpRx.gov initiative, which will enable American patients to purchase medicines at reduced prices.



As part of a separate agreement with the Department of Commerce, the company has also committed to ensuring that all of the drugs it distributes in the US are now produced on American soil.



AstraZeneca, which recently unveiled a massive $50bn investment plan to support its activities in the country, plans to achieve half of its target annual revenue of $80bn by 2030 in the US.



The company, which employs more than 25,000 people in the country across 19 sites dedicated to production and R&D, recently began construction in Virginia on a facility that willspecialize in the manufacture of anti-obesity drugs and antibody conjugates for cancer treatment.