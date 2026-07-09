AstraZeneca shares slid on the London Stock Exchange (-9.49%, to 12,888 pence) after announcing a Phase III trial failure for Wainua, developed by the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker and Ionis, in patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy.

AstraZeneca said that the primary endpoint was not met, namely the composite endpoint combining cardiovascular mortality and recurrent cardiovascular events over a period of up to 140 weeks, compared with placebo.

Wainua was generally well tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with previously observed results.



In detail, in the patient population treated according to the current standard of care, adding Wainua did not deliver a statistically significant benefit on the primary endpoint. The company adds that, in a prespecified subgroup analysis of patients treated with Wainua as monotherapy, compared with placebo, a lower number of primary endpoint events was observed, a nominally significant result.



Sharon Barr, executive vice president of BioPharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca commented, "although the study did not meet its primary objective, we believe these results contribute to a better scientific understanding of therapeutic approaches for the hundreds of thousands of patients worldwide living with this progressive and often fatal disease".



Jefferies surprised by the failure, AlphaValue cites a "major setback"



For the US investment bank, this trial failure comes as a surprise, threatening about 2% of its net present value (NPV), even though it does not call into question the goal of reaching $80bn in sales by 2030. Analysts' surprise is even bigger, given that management had been very confident about the primary endpoint and its ability to succeed in combination therapy. Jefferies rightly notes that "given AstraZeneca is supposed to design near fail-safe clinical trials, we suspect the share price reaction will go beyond the simple impact on NPV".



The US investment bank nevertheless plays it down somewhat, saying that the failure does not affect the company's ability to reach its sales target, with the bigger issue probably lying in a certain loss of credibility.



Jefferies maintains its Buy rating on the stock, with an unchanged target price of 18,000 pence.



Meanwhile, AlphaValue says that this is a "major setback", even though Wainua is already approved to treat a rare nerve disease. The CM-ATTR indication was, however, a cornerstone for management in targeting peak sales of $5bn for the drug.