The pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca will invest $2bn to expand its manufacturing capacity on US soil, as part of a strategic plan of $50bn deployed by 2030. This new commitment aims to extend the Frederick site in Maryland, which is specialized in biologics, and to build a new unit in Gaithersburg dedicated to the clinical development of experimental therapies. These projects will support 2,600 jobs in the state, including 300 highly skilled positions.

This initiative aligns with the expectations of the Trump administration, which calls for relocalizing pharmaceutical production in the US to reduce dependence on imports. The Frederick plant will nearly double its capacity and will, for the first time, host the manufacture of treatments from AstraZeneca's Rare Diseases portfolio. In Gaithersburg, the future facility will be operational in 2029 and will generate 100 additional direct jobs, while maintaining 400 existing positions.

This project marks the fourth stage of AstraZeneca's industrial expansion in the United States, after investments in Rockville, Virginia and Texas. CEO Pascal Soriot thus aims to address American political imperatives while strengthening the group's presence in this market, through a full listing in New York and commitments on drug prices.