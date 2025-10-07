This morning AstraZeneka announced that Baxdrostat has met the primary endpoint of the Phase III Bax24 trial in patients with resistant hypertension.



Baxdrostat demonstrated a statistically significant and highly clinically meaningful reduction in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure compared to placebo, it said.



There are 1.4 billion people worldwide living with hypertension. In the US, approximately 50% of patients with hypertension on multiple treatments do not have their blood pressure under control.



The principal investigator said that these results are groundbreaking and, together with the BaxHTN results, mean we have the potential to change our therapeutic approach for the many patients whose hypertension remains uncontrolled despite current treatments.



Meanwhile AstraZeneka said that it is making progress with its regulatory filings and is rapidly advancing its robust clinical development program for baxdrostat, both as a monotherapy and in combination, in other conditions where aldosterone plays a key role, including primary aldosteronism, chronic kidney disease and the prevention of heart failure.