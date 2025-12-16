It is reckoning time in Dearborn. The American automaker is making a drastic strategic pivot, abandoning "all-electric" in favor of hybrids, a move reflected in a colossal $19.5bn impairment. A return to pragmatism that Philippe Houchois (Jefferies) deems a necessary evil to stem losses in the electric division and secure margins, as the group raises its financial targets for 2025.

It is a costly dose of reality, but one the market had expected: Ford on Monday announced a massive one-off charge of $19.5bn, most of which will be booked in Q4. For Philippe Houchois, analyst at Jefferies, while the amount is "surprisingly high," it chiefly signals the "long-awaited repositioning" of the Model e strategy. Specifically, the bill includes $8.5bn in write-downs on the first generation of EVs, $6bn tied to exiting the battery joint venture with SK On, and $5bn in cash restructuring costs, mostly slated for 2026. By "cutting losses" now, Ford is trying to draw a line under the past to clean up its balance sheet amid cooling demand for electric vehicles.

So long, F-150 Lightning

On the industrial front, this radical shift marks a return to pragmatism. As the Jefferies analyst notes, Ford is refocusing its North American operations on a new "universal platform" capable of accommodating a mix of internal combustion, hybrid, and notably an extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) architecture to replace the current F-150 Lightning. In parallel, the automaker is pursuing in Europe what Houchois calls an "asset-light" strategy, leaning more on the platforms and production capacity of partners such as Volkswagen and Renault, rather than investing alone in electric vans whose profitability is no longer assured.

Targets raised

Despite the scale of the charges, Ford is sending reassuring signals about its immediate financial health. The group raised its adjusted EBIT outlook for 2025 to about $7bn and is aiming for the high end of its free cash flow range ($2bn to $3bn). While break-even for the electric division is pushed back to 2029, Philippe Houchois notes that this timeline, combined with the new guidance, implies a "significant reduction in losses" at the Model e division as soon as next year, validating the financial rationale of this painful strategic pivot.