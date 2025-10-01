At 5:00 a.m. London time, the US government began shutting down its operations after Congress failed to progress with the federal budget bill. The famous shutdown has therefore come into effect.

The US federal government shut down most of its services on Wednesday, failing to reach a budget agreement between Congress and the White House. This stalemate, fueled by deep partisan divisions, could last a long time and lead to the loss of thousands of public sector jobs. Approximately 750,000 civil servants have been furloughed, at an estimated cost of $400m per day. This 15th shutdown since 1981 is disrupting the release of employment data, slowing air traffic, suspending scientific research and depriving military personnel of their pay.

The standoff stems from a disagreement over a $1.7 trillion budget, representing a quarter of federal spending. Democrats have blocked a temporary funding measure, denouncing the lack of an extension of health benefits that benefit millions of Americans. Republicans, who hold a majority in Congress, refuse to include this extension in the text. Donald Trump, who is determined to reshape the federal government, is taking advantage of the situation to increase pressure, threatening permanent job cuts and cuts to public programs.

In this tense context, Democrats are attempting to make healthcare a unifying theme ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. But the extreme polarization of the political climate is complicating the search for a compromise.

How can the budget impasse be broken?

To break the deadlock, both sides must find common ground on short-term budget priorities. Republicans, who control both houses of Congress, are proposing to temporarily extend funding for federal agencies until November 21, without changing current spending levels. This would allow them to preserve the gains made in July in their major budget bill, the famous "One Big Beautiful Bill", particularly increases for defense and immigration, as well as cuts to green energy and Medicaid. However, they remain firmly opposed to the idea of including the health measures advocated by Democrats in this extension.

The latter, who are in the minority, but who are indispensable in the Senate for passing any budget legislation, are demanding the renewal of enhanced health insurance subsidies under Obamacare in exchange for their support . They want to make these tax subsidies permanent, extend access to the middle class, and prohibit Trump from neutralizing them once the bill is passed. According to their estimates, these measures would cover seven million people by 2035, but would increase public spending by $662bn over ten years. A compromise could emerge if both sides agree to separate the urgency of restarting the administration from the substantive debates on healthcare. But for now, each side is sticking to its guns.