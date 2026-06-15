AT&S Surges Following Massive Upward Revision of Targets

AT&S (Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik) shares soared 28% to €197, drawing significant investor interest after the printed circuit board supplier announced major agreements with its client AMD to expand production capacity. These developments have allowed the Austrian group to sharply raise its targets for the 2026-2027 fiscal year, a move welcomed by Oddo BHF, which has abandoned its 'underperform' rating on the stock.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/15/2026 at 04:14 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Last Saturday, AT&S announced it had reached agreements with its American client AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) and another "leading technology company" on key terms aimed at expanding production capacity for high-end IC substrates in the fields of AI and high-performance computing.



Given the continued strong demand for AI infrastructure and advanced packaging technologies, the agreements will support the installation of additional production capacity at its existing plant and in the previously unused building of the second factory in Kulim, Malaysia.



"To date, the required investments of €1.5bn to €2.0bn are fully supported and financed by long-term customer commitments, which remain subject to final negotiation and execution," AT&S specified.



Targets Sharply Raised for the 2026-2027 Fiscal Year...



Based on these agreements, the group is improving its outlook for the 2026-2027 fiscal year: it now forecasts currency-adjusted revenue growth of 45% to 55% (up from 30% to 35%) and an EBITDA margin of 32% to 37% (compared to 25% to 29% in its previous estimates).



Furthermore, the Austrian firm is raising its capital expenditure forecast to between €1.0bn and €1.2bn (instead of €400m in its previous estimate), with "significantly positive" free cash flow from operations.



... Leading Oddo BHF to Change Its Opinion



According to Oddo BHF, this massive revision of the 2026-2027 targets signals a change in the company's profile and justifies an upgrade of its rating on the stock from 'underperform' to 'neutral', with a price target raised from €75 to €160.



"The details underlying the massive upward revision of AT&S's targets (approximately +50% on EBITDA) indeed reduce the relevance of our negative thesis, which was based on the commoditization of ABF/PCB substrates and the refinancing risk associated with a highly capital-intensive model in a high-debt context," the analyst explained.



"The sharp increase in the targeted EBITDA margin (approximately +800 basis points) and the indication of positive FCF suggest that margins for substrates addressing AI are significantly more attractive and that the balance of power with customers has shifted, reducing the risk of unprofitable expansion," he continued.



Nevertheless, after a share price increase of more than 350% since the beginning of the year, Oddo BHF believes the market has already priced in this change in profile. At 20 times the 2028 P/E based on its new estimates, it considers the valuation of AT&S to be consistent.



"The financing risk is largely reduced, but the profile remains cyclical (risk of overcapacity in the medium term) and exposed to technological developments that could challenge long-term market share (transition to glass substrates for large-scale packaging by 2028-2029, where AT&S's positioning is less clear)," he warned.