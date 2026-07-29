AT&T wraps up purchase of EchoStar spectrum licenses for $23bn

The telecom operator, whose shares are up 0.41% in premarket trading, said it has completed the acquisition of EchoStar's wireless spectrum licenses for $23bn, in line with the agreement signed in August 2025

The deal allows the US operator to significantly strengthen its network capacity by adding nearly 50 MHz of low- and mid-band spectrum, covering most of the US.



The acquired portfolio includes 30 MHz of nationwide spectrum in the 3.45 GHz band as well as about 20 MHz of nationwide spectrum in the 600 MHz band, strategic assets that will support the expansion and improvement of its mobile network in the US.