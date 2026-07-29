AT&T wraps up purchase of EchoStar spectrum licenses for $23bn
The telecom operator, whose shares are up 0.41% in premarket trading, said it has completed the acquisition of EchoStar's wireless spectrum licenses for $23bn, in line with the agreement signed in August 2025
Published on 07/29/2026 at 08:26 am EDT
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The acquired portfolio includes 30 MHz of nationwide spectrum in the 3.45 GHz band as well as about 20 MHz of nationwide spectrum in the 600 MHz band, strategic assets that will support the expansion and improvement of its mobile network in the US.