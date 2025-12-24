Atari Narrows Operating Loss, Shares Climb

Atari shares surged sharply on Wednesday morning on the Paris Stock Exchange after the video game publisher announced a reduction in its operating loss for the first half of the 2025/2026 fiscal year, while also noting "limited" visibility for the year-end holiday season.

At 9:30 a.m., Atari stock was up 5%, marking one of the biggest gains on the Paris market, with trading volumes already representing half the average total seen over recent sessions.



In a statement released Tuesday evening, Atari reported it had reduced its current operating loss to €1.5 million for the first six months of the fiscal year ended in late September, compared to -€2.8 million a year earlier, mainly thanks to revenue growth.



Revenue increased by 38% to €18.9 million for the semester, including a 25% rise when excluding the acquisition of Swedish studio Thunderful, completed on September 1.



"We maintained very strong momentum across all our activities during the first half of the fiscal year, which clearly puts us on a path of sustainable growth, with operational performance that continues to improve," said Wade Rosen, the group's CEO.



"Given the seasonality of our sector, we are very confident going forward, and the second half should prove to be very strong, notably thanks to the launch of key titles and all the opportunities related to the holiday period," he added.



Despite these solid results, Atari cites low visibility for the year-end holiday season, but still confirms its target of full-year revenue around €60 million for 2025/2026, accompanied by a positive current operating result.



After generating operating cash flow of €1.8 million in the first half, the company still expects positive cash flow for the current fiscal year.



As of March 31, the group's cash stood at €3.5 million, while its net debt reached €49.3 million.



The stock has gained over 13% this year, giving it a market capitalization of around €69.9 million.

