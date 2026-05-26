Atari reports strongest fiscal year in a decade

The Paris-listed video game publisher has unveiled preliminary revenue figures for the fiscal year ending March 2026. Driven by robust organic growth and strategic acquisitions, the group has returned to operating profitability.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/26/2026 at 12:26 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

For the full fiscal year, Atari expects gross revenue of 51 million dollars, representing organic growth of nearly 40% year-on-year. Including the anticipated contribution from publisher Thunderful, total revenue is projected to surge by 79% to approximately 64 million dollars.

This business volume, the highest recorded by the group in over a decade, is expected to deliver a double win: a return to positive operating income and the generation of positive operating cash flow for the full year.



This performance is attributed to a strategy focused on leveraging nostalgic licenses and an accelerated release schedule.



2027 Ambitions



For the 2027 fiscal year, Atari intends to maintain its roadmap centered on the 'retro-gaming' universe while deepening the operational integration of its recent acquisitions. The group will continue to selectively evaluate opportunities for intellectual property acquisitions or targeted minority stake investments.