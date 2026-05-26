For the full fiscal year, Atari expects gross revenue of 51 million dollars, representing organic growth of nearly 40% year-on-year. Including the anticipated contribution from publisher Thunderful, total revenue is projected to surge by 79% to approximately 64 million dollars.
This business volume, the highest recorded by the group in over a decade, is expected to deliver a double win: a return to positive operating income and the generation of positive operating cash flow for the full year.

This performance is attributed to a strategy focused on leveraging nostalgic licenses and an accelerated release schedule.

2027 Ambitions

For the 2027 fiscal year, Atari intends to maintain its roadmap centered on the 'retro-gaming' universe while deepening the operational integration of its recent acquisitions. The group will continue to selectively evaluate opportunities for intellectual property acquisitions or targeted minority stake investments.