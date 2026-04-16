Ateme buoyed by streaming and sports

The video delivery specialist reported consolidated revenue of 19.9 million euros for the first quarter of 2026, up 8% (+14% on a like-for-like basis).

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 04/16/2026 at 12:12 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

All regions are expected to post growth over the full fiscal year.



Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) continues its upward trend, rising from 2.999 million euros in January 2026 to 3.135 million euros in April 2026, representing a sequential increase of 5%. Year-on-year growth has now reached 16%.



As of the end of April 2026, the MRR represents an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of 37.6 million euros.



Current momentum, driven notably by major streaming platforms and the sports industry, is expected to support a significant improvement in earnings for 2026. This performance remains aligned with the medium-term targets set for 2027, which aim for an EBITDA of 22 million euros and an MRR of 4 million euros.