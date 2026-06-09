Ateme endorsed by Apple

The specialist in video compression and delivery solutions announced that its support for 'Apple Immersive workflows' was highlighted by the American giant during its 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/09/2026 at 02:43 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Ateme's solution enables management of the entire immersive signal chain, from acquisition to delivery to end users, leveraging its Titan and Nea product lines. Specifically, the SMPTE ST 2110-22 format with Apple ProRes can now be used to feed the encoder with unprecedented resolution and frame rates. This represents a major breakthrough in content fidelity, requiring significant collaborative efforts with partners across the ecosystem.