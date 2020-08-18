athenahealth Named Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2020 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- athenahealth, Inc. , a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced it has earned the Gold Stevie® Award for Great Employers in the health products and services category. The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.



United by its vision to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality and sustainable healthcare for all, athenahealth is dedicated to an environment where every employee understands their part in the company’s success, values every individual, and harnesses the collective spirit of the team. athenahealth’s ability to perform during the COVID-19 pandemic highlights this dedication; the focus on embracing the company’s values reinforces employees’ important role in supporting athenahealth customers, many who are on the front lines of healthcare.

“athenahealth is always looking to enhance our organization to make sure that not only do we have the most talented team, but that our culture and work environment help us do our best work for the physicians, practices and patients we support,” said Fran Lawler, chief human resources officer at athenahealth. “We have always considered our employees to be our greatest asset, and we’re so incredibly proud of our hardworking team and are honored to win this year’s award for great employers, especially during a time that has been a challenging, uncharted experience for all.”

More than 700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, and Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year among others. More than 90 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“In the fifth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the judges were impressed by the Stevie winners who - during the crises we’ve confronted this year - continue to dedicate each day to making the lives of their employees and teams better through training, software, work-from-home plans, and more. We are pleased to celebrate them in 2020 and look forward to what they will accomplish in 2021,” said Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR .

