Atos and Hexadrone Partner to Equip Tactical Drones

Eviden, the product division of Atos, and Hexadrone, a French specialist in the design and manufacturing of modular drone platforms, have announced a partnership to integrate modular tactical mini-drone platforms with SIGINT capabilities.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/16/2026 at 02:45 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The objective of the two companies is to integrate versatile, compact, and sovereign signals intelligence (SIGINT) capabilities into modular mini-drones. This approach aims to provide versatile tactical intelligence mini-drones that are scalable and adaptable to the specific mission requirements of armed forces.