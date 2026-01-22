Atos Awarded "Scopism SIAM Assured" Label
Atos has announced that it has received the "Scopism SIAM Assured" (SSA) label as both a SIAM service provider and a SIAM consultancy (Service Integration and Management), making the group the first organization worldwide to achieve this dual distinction.
Published on 01/22/2026 at 06:49 am EST
Contact us to request a correction
According to the company, obtaining SSA status demonstrates "verifiable expertise in SIAM practices, including governance, integration, assurance, coordination, and the optimization of service value."
"The Scopism accreditation is recognized by procurement departments as a reliable indicator of maturity, reduces uncertainty for clients, accelerates processes, and provides Atos with industry-wide proof of excellence," the company added.