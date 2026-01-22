"The Scopism SIAM Assured program is a globally recognized accreditation granted to organizations that successfully undergo a rigorous and independent assessment of their SIAM capabilities," Atos stated.

According to the company, obtaining SSA status demonstrates "verifiable expertise in SIAM practices, including governance, integration, assurance, coordination, and the optimization of service value."

"The Scopism accreditation is recognized by procurement departments as a reliable indicator of maturity, reduces uncertainty for clients, accelerates processes, and provides Atos with industry-wide proof of excellence," the company added.