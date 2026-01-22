Atos Awarded "Scopism SIAM Assured" Label

Atos has announced that it has received the "Scopism SIAM Assured" (SSA) label as both a SIAM service provider and a SIAM consultancy (Service Integration and Management), making the group the first organization worldwide to achieve this dual distinction.

"The Scopism SIAM Assured program is a globally recognized accreditation granted to organizations that successfully undergo a rigorous and independent assessment of their SIAM capabilities," Atos stated.



According to the company, obtaining SSA status demonstrates "verifiable expertise in SIAM practices, including governance, integration, assurance, coordination, and the optimization of service value."



"The Scopism accreditation is recognized by procurement departments as a reliable indicator of maturity, reduces uncertainty for clients, accelerates processes, and provides Atos with industry-wide proof of excellence," the company added.