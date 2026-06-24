The group has completed the full and senior repayment of its 1L term loan facility, including accrued cash interest and paid-in-kind (PIK) interest.

At the same time, Atos has taken stock of its tender offer targeting its 1L notes. Bondholders tendered a total nominal amount of €58,581,512. The effective repurchase of these securities will take place as early as June 25, 2026, at a price set at 106.161% of par (PIK interest included), plus accrued cash interest.

An 8% premium for the remaining notes

As of June 25, 2026, Atos will launch the next step: the voluntary early redemption of the remaining 1L notes still outstanding, representing a nominal amount of about €743.68m.

This final unwind is scheduled for around July 6, 2026. To encourage repayment, the price offered to creditors will be 114.791% of par. This amount includes capitalized PIK interest as well as a contractual 8% early redemption premium, plus accrued cash interest through the settlement date.

With the funds raised in May, Atos is streamlining its financial structure and replacing short-term debt instruments with long-term senior debt, giving the market clearer visibility into its turnaround path.