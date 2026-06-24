Atos continues and accelerates its deleveraging

Atos has reached a decisive milestone in restructuring and optimizing its balance sheet. Following its successful €1.25bn senior bond issue on May 12, the French IT group has confirmed the rollout of its refinancing strategy targeting its first-lien debt facilities (1L).

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/24/2026 at 12:10 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The group has completed the full and senior repayment of its 1L term loan facility, including accrued cash interest and paid-in-kind (PIK) interest.



At the same time, Atos has taken stock of its tender offer targeting its 1L notes. Bondholders tendered a total nominal amount of €58,581,512. The effective repurchase of these securities will take place as early as June 25, 2026, at a price set at 106.161% of par (PIK interest included), plus accrued cash interest.



An 8% premium for the remaining notes



As of June 25, 2026, Atos will launch the next step: the voluntary early redemption of the remaining 1L notes still outstanding, representing a nominal amount of about €743.68m.



This final unwind is scheduled for around July 6, 2026. To encourage repayment, the price offered to creditors will be 114.791% of par. This amount includes capitalized PIK interest as well as a contractual 8% early redemption premium, plus accrued cash interest through the settlement date.



With the funds raised in May, Atos is streamlining its financial structure and replacing short-term debt instruments with long-term senior debt, giving the market clearer visibility into its turnaround path.