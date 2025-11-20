Atos has announced the implementation of the latest evolution of the ASAP system (On-call, Alert and Projection System) for the General Directorate for Civil Security and Crisis Management (DGSCGC), a division of the French Ministry of the Interior.

The DGSCGC is responsible for coordinating and managing civil security interventions both in France and abroad, working closely with military and civilian units to ensure a rapid and effective response to emergency situations.

The integrated ASAP system enables efficient management of all resources necessary for civil security interventions, whether for fires, earthquakes, tsunamis, or any other natural disaster.

This innovative tool from Atos covers the entire intervention process, from receiving alerts and planning possible scenarios to projecting and deploying units in the field.