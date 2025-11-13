Eviden, the Atos group brand dedicated to advanced computing, has announced the launch of the BullSequana XH3500--a supercomputer that merges high-performance computing (HPC) with artificial intelligence (AI), designed to surpass exascale capabilities.

To recap, the term "exascale" refers to a new generation of supercomputers capable of performing at least one exaflop, or 10 18 calculations per second (a billion billion operations).

As the successor to the BullSequana XH3000, this new system delivers 80% more electrical power and 30% greater cooling capacity per square meter within the same footprint, thereby enhancing both density and energy efficiency.

Atos notes that the BullSequana XH3500 is built on a modular, open architecture, allowing users to combine processors, accelerators, and networking technologies as needed, without vendor lock-in. Its fifth-generation direct liquid cooling system significantly reduces energy consumption and facilitates heat reuse.

Bruno Lecointe, Vice President of HPC, AI, and Quantum at Eviden, emphasized that this innovation will meet the demands of computing centers and AI factories, while also preparing for the advent of quantum technologies.