Eviden, the products branch of the Atos Group, announces the inauguration of the Booster module of JUPITER, "Europe's most powerful supercomputer."



The event took place at the Jülich Supercomputing Centre (JSC) in Germany.



Already ranked as the most powerful high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) system in Europe and the fourth most powerful in the world, JUPITER is expected to be the first in Europe to exceed one billion billion calculations per second, a power equivalent to 10 million connected laptops.



The entire system is integrated into a modular data center designed and deployed by Eviden.



'The JUPITER Booster partition integrates 24,000 NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper graphics processing units (GPUs), interconnected with the Nvidia Quantum-2 InfiniBand network, which is specially optimized for highly parallel applications such as AI model training or numerically demanding simulations,' Atos explains.



Whether it's significantly improving extreme weather forecasting or accelerating advances in climate science, sustainable energy, AI, quantum research, and structural biology, JUPITER will empower researchers, industries, and public bodies across Europe to drive innovation on an unprecedented scale, it adds.