Atos Joins CrowdStrike's QuiltWorks Project for Next-Generation AI
Atos has announced its participation in CrowdStrike's QuiltWorks project, an initiative designed to accelerate the adoption of sovereign AI and bolster security for next-generation artificial intelligence.
By joining QuiltWorks, Atos is expanding its cybersecurity service portfolio, leveraging its expertise in managed security services and cybersecurity governance within sovereign digital environments.
Atos offers a distinctive value proposition focused on digital sovereignty, helping clients adopt AI while mitigating risks associated with next-generation technologies. This approach ensures enhanced control over data, infrastructure, governance, and compliance requirements.
Tailored for the era of next-generation AI, Atos's services will contribute to the coalition by combining SOC operations capable of addressing AI-amplified threats with an agentic cybersecurity offering enriched by artificial intelligence.
As part of this partnership, Atos will integrate QuiltWorks capabilities to strengthen the ability of organizations to prepare for, respond to, and continuously adapt to AI-generated risks.
Günter Koinegg, Global Head of Cybersecurity Services at Atos, stated: 'Joining CrowdStrike's QuiltWorks coalition marks a significant milestone in our strategy to combine artificial intelligence and cybersecurity at scale. By bringing together advanced AI risk management capabilities with our expertise in sovereign digital environments, we are enabling our clients to adopt AI securely, with total control over their data and in full compliance with regulatory frameworks.'
AtoS SE is one of the world leaders in IT services. The group's activity is organized around three sectors:
- outsourcing services and consulting services;
- system integration;
- supply of transaction services: electronic payment transaction processing, remote payment management, development of payment solutions, etc. The group also develops an externalization of operating processes activity.
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