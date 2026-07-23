Atos launches a sovereign cloud platform for Europe

Atos announces the launch of Atos Sovereign Cloud, a next-generation platform dedicated to application orchestration and modernization, designed and developed in the European Union, and intended for public administrations, defense organizations, healthcare institutions, critical infrastructure operators and organizations subject to stringent regulatory requirements.

Atos Sovereign Cloud combines the capabilities of an enterprise cloud with a set of sovereign control mechanisms covering data management, operational autonomy, cyber resilience and innovation in artificial intelligence.



According to the French IT services group, the platform enables organizations to strengthen their resilience and retain full control of their data, applications and digital operations, while accelerating their digital transformation.



Atos Sovereign Cloud brings together Atos' expertise in cloud transformation, cybersecurity, AI infrastructure and managed services within a sovereign platform designed around the principle of sovereignty by design and developed in the EU.



Available in 2026, this trusted modernization platform offers a trusted European alternative for organizations seeking to modernize their digital environment, with no compromise on security, compliance or operational independence.