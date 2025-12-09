Atos has announced the signing of a contract with Agentur für Innovation in der Cybersicherheit GmbH (Agency for Innovation in Cybersecurity) to establish the "Forensics of Intelligent Systems" research project, which will be based in Halle, Germany.

The project, conducted in collaboration with leading German academic partners, aims to develop methods and prototypes designed to enable legally reliable detection of manipulations in continuously learning AI systems.

A simulation environment will be set up in a research laboratory where software for forensic methods can be tested. Existing AI models will be subjected to simulated attacks to determine which legally admissible traces can be secured. In addition, AI algorithms will be adjusted to allow for early detection.

This project makes a significant contribution to strengthening state integrity, meets societal expectations regarding reliability, and increases economic security. At the same time, the initiative is part of Atos's portfolio of AI solutions.