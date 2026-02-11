Atos Launches SICS Training Platform in Belgium

Atos has announced that its Eviden division took part in the inauguration of Belgium's first national training platform for the SCORPION Combat Information System (SICS), held by the Defense Ministry in Bourg-Léopold.

According to the French IT services group, SICS serves as the digital nerve center for the new generation of CaMo vehicles and is a key component in the modernization of the Belgian Land Forces.



"The system enables the instant sharing of information between vehicles, platoons, and command posts, significantly enhancing firepower, security, and the speed of operations," Atos explained.



The Directorate General of Material Resources (DGMR) selected Eviden to create and deploy SICS training platforms and the associated Thales radios, as well as to provide initial training for lead instructors.



The three SICS training platforms became operational between June and autumn 2025, paving the way for official commissioning in February 2026. The infrastructure has been designed for a lifespan of 15 to 20 years within the CaMo ecosystem.