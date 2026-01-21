The group, which is trying to turn around its business, recorded a sequential improvement in performance in Q4. The margin and cash burn are slightly higher than expected.

Atos has published preliminary results for FY 2025, marked by mixed signals but broadly in line with its "Genesis” strategic plan. Annual revenue came to €8bn, in line with management expectations, although still showing a sharp organic decline. Q4 nevertheless fell less than in Q3, on the SBU division side (-9% vs -19.3% in Q3).



Profitability clearly improved. Operating profit exceeded €340m, representing over 4% of annual revenue, above the initial target (but in line with market expectations). In 2024, the margin was half the level, at around 2%. Its liquidity position stood at €1.707bn as of 31 December 2025, despite a net cash change of -€327m over the year. Management says that this level is more than €1bn above the threshold required by creditors. This buffer reflects prudent management, with no use of factoring or one-off optimisation measures. AlphaValue notes that consensus expected free cash flow of -€346m, making the

-€327m figure slightly better than forecast.



More dynamic order intake at year-end



Commercial momentum accelerated toward the end of the year, with a book-to-bill ratio of 122% in Q4. The ratio reached 229% for Eviden, notably supported by the signing of the Alice Recoque contract in high-performance computing. For Atos, the ratio came in at 106%, driven by strong performance in North America and Germany.



While the 2026 targets will be communicated on 6 March when the audited accounts are published, management says it is maintaining its long-term financial ambitions, in a context still shaped by transformation efforts and strategic refocusing.