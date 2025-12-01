Atos has announced the signing of a strategic agreement with the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) to become the official innovation partner for its club competitions. The group will notably develop new websites and dedicated applications for flagship tournaments, including the CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana, with the aim of enhancing the digital experience for fans.

Through this initiative, CONMEBOL seeks to strengthen its technological integration and modernize its interaction with hundreds of millions of fans. Alejandro Domínguez, President of the Confederation, believes this alliance with a "global technology leader" will consolidate the quality and engagement across its platforms.

Atos, which has been present in South America for over 30 years, will leverage its expertise gained from working with major sports organizations. Nacho Moros, Major Events Director, emphasized that the partnership is designed to "raise the level of the competitions" through advanced solutions.

The company will be involved in all club competitions, supporting the digital transformation of the South American sports ecosystem.