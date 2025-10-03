Oddo BHF maintains its 'neutral' rating on Atos shares, with a target price almost doubled from €29 to €57, a target now considered consistent with a faster recovery trajectory.



The analyst highlights management's 'very strong confidence' in the execution of the Genesis plan, with an adjusted operating margin target of 4% in 2025 and 9% in 2027-2028, and positive FCF expected in 2026.



According to the broker's comments, the decline should moderate in H2 2025, notably thanks to the 'Jupiter' high-performance computing (HPC) contract (€200 million recognized in Q3/Q4), before a possible return to growth in H2 2026.



However, the broker notes limited upside in the short term, between the de-rating of peers (Capgemini at 8x, Sopra Steria at 7x EV/EBITA 12m) and an execution risk that "remains very present," justifying it maintaining its "Neutral" rating.