Oddo BHF maintains its 'neutral' rating on Atos shares, but lowers its target price for them from €57 to €55, following the IT services group's publication of lower-than-expected Q3 revenue figures.



In terms of revenue, this is a disappointing performance that risks undermining the credibility of the company's statements regarding growth generation in 2026, the analyst says, who also pointed to a "still weak book-to-bill ratio."



While acknowledging that "the successful execution of the cost reduction plan is clearly the positive point of this publication," Oddo BHF considers it "negative, particularly from the viewpoint of market sentiment."



Following this publication, the broker raised its 2025 MOA to 4.3% (from 4%) but lowered its organic growth forecast for 2025 to -14.3% from -11.1% and for 2026 to -5% from -2%, leading to an 11% decline in 2026 EPS.