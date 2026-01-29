Atos Officially Relaunches the Bull Brand

Atos announces the official launch of Bull as a flagship brand in advanced computing and artificial intelligence, "marking the return of a historically rooted technology icon, reinvented for a new era."

"Endowed with a new identity and a clearly defined vision, Bull has established itself as a global leader in high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and quantum innovation," states the IT services group.



The rebirth of Bull represents a strategic milestone in its journey toward becoming a private and independent company, following the share transfer agreement between Atos and the French State signed on July 31, 2025.



"The completion of the transaction, expected in the first half of 2026, will enable Bull to accelerate its vision for the digital future: more powerful, more sustainable, more sovereign, and more open," the French group continues.



With more than 2,500 engineers and experts, Bull combines, according to Atos, "a strong European industrial and technological legacy, world-class R&D backed by nearly 1,500 patents, unique industrial capabilities, and decades of expertise."