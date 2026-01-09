Atos Partners with the World DanceSport Federation to Drive Technological Evolution
Atos has announced a strategic partnership with the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF), the internationally recognized governing body for DanceSport, aimed at accelerating the federation's technological evolution on a global scale.
Published on 01/09/2026 at 06:07 am EST
Contact us to request a correction
Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, the WDSF brings together 99 national member organizations across five continents and oversees a diverse range of dance disciplines, competitions, and development programs.
The main areas of focus for this technological partnership include ticketing and its digital distribution, services related to competitions, data analytics, and innovative fan engagement solutions.
The first major initiative under this partnership was the development of a customized ticketing and distribution platform for the WDSF DanceSport Festival, held from April 11 to 13, 2025, in Blackpool, United Kingdom.