Atos Partners with the World DanceSport Federation to Drive Technological Evolution

Atos has announced a strategic partnership with the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF), the internationally recognized governing body for DanceSport, aimed at accelerating the federation's technological evolution on a global scale.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/09/2026 at 06:07 am EST

The IT group explains that this collaboration combines its expertise in digital innovation with the WDSF's commitment to expanding and enhancing the DanceSport experience for athletes, fans, and all stakeholders.



Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, the WDSF brings together 99 national member organizations across five continents and oversees a diverse range of dance disciplines, competitions, and development programs.



The main areas of focus for this technological partnership include ticketing and its digital distribution, services related to competitions, data analytics, and innovative fan engagement solutions.



The first major initiative under this partnership was the development of a customized ticketing and distribution platform for the WDSF DanceSport Festival, held from April 11 to 13, 2025, in Blackpool, United Kingdom.