Atos Recognized by ISG for Sustainability Leadership

Atos has announced that it has been named a leader for the sustainability of its IT solutions and services in Europe by the research and consulting firm Information Services Group (ISG), following a market assessment covering more than 35 providers.

Published on 02/02/2026

The group was praised for its comprehensive sustainable IT portfolio, notably offering solutions such as the "Sustainable Digital Workplace" to help companies measure, optimize, and decarbonize their technology assets.



Atos was also recognized for its thorough assessment of IT carbon footprint, the modernization and energy efficiency of its high-performance computing systems, as well as the optimization of applications and AI.



The company was further highlighted for being a pioneer in decarbonization level agreements in IT outsourcing, as well as for its expertise in sustainable digital work environments.