Atos Recognized by ISG for Sustainability Leadership
Atos has announced that it has been named a leader for the sustainability of its IT solutions and services in Europe by the research and consulting firm Information Services Group (ISG), following a market assessment covering more than 35 providers.
Published on 02/02/2026 at 07:37 am EST
Atos was also recognized for its thorough assessment of IT carbon footprint, the modernization and energy efficiency of its high-performance computing systems, as well as the optimization of applications and AI.
The company was further highlighted for being a pioneer in decarbonization level agreements in IT outsourcing, as well as for its expertise in sustainable digital work environments.