Atos Recognized for Security Services by PAC

Atos has announced it has been ranked "Best in Class" in the PAC Innovation Radar for IT/OT Cybersecurity Services France 2025, a report published by PAC, the European consulting and analysis firm specializing in software and IT services.

01/28/2026

In its report, PAC highlights "the strength of Atos' market positioning and the breadth of its OT security services, which include auditing, consulting, operations, and managed services," according to the French group.



The report also emphasizes Atos' ability to operate internationally and the reach of its OT expertise, supported by security operations centers dedicated to operational technologies, a vulnerability management operations center, and skilled field teams.



"Atos' OT certifications, combined with its proprietary threat intelligence feeds in IT cybersecurity delivered by its 6,500 cyber experts, further reinforce its leadership in securing critical infrastructure," the report adds.