In its report, PAC highlights "the strength of Atos' market positioning and the breadth of its OT security services, which include auditing, consulting, operations, and managed services," according to the French group.

The report also emphasizes Atos' ability to operate internationally and the reach of its OT expertise, supported by security operations centers dedicated to operational technologies, a vulnerability management operations center, and skilled field teams.

"Atos' OT certifications, combined with its proprietary threat intelligence feeds in IT cybersecurity delivered by its 6,500 cyber experts, further reinforce its leadership in securing critical infrastructure," the report adds.