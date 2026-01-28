Atos Recognized for Security Services by PAC
Atos has announced it has been ranked "Best in Class" in the PAC Innovation Radar for IT/OT Cybersecurity Services France 2025, a report published by PAC, the European consulting and analysis firm specializing in software and IT services.
Published on 01/28/2026 at 07:47 am EST
The report also emphasizes Atos' ability to operate internationally and the reach of its OT expertise, supported by security operations centers dedicated to operational technologies, a vulnerability management operations center, and skilled field teams.
"Atos' OT certifications, combined with its proprietary threat intelligence feeds in IT cybersecurity delivered by its 6,500 cyber experts, further reinforce its leadership in securing critical infrastructure," the report adds.