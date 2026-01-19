Atos Recognized in ISG Report

Atos has announced that it has been positioned as a leader in the "ISG Provider Lens Advanced Analytics and AI Services 2025" report for Europe and the United States, published by ISG (Information Services Group), a technology consulting and research firm focused on AI.

The report evaluates service integrators that apply scientific techniques and advanced technologies, such as AI and ML, enabling companies to modernize their data and BI ecosystems.



"Atos stands out for its ability to modernize complex data ecosystems and industrialize AI, supported by strong contextual expertise and proprietary resources," explains an ISG analyst.



"This recognition highlights our innovation strength in delivering scalable, responsible, and reliable solutions that address industry-specific business challenges," commented Narendra Naidu, Global Head of Data and AI at Atos.