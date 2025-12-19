Atos Recognized in NelsonHall's GenAI Assessment

Atos has announced its recognition as a "Leader" in all four categories of NelsonHall's NEAT 2025 assessment for business operations transformation with GenAI (generative artificial intelligence).

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/19/2025 at 07:24 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The group states it has been acknowledged for the development of tailored GenAI solutions, understanding GenAI requirements, GenAI support for customer interactions, and the delivery of business process services (BPS).



"This consolidates our role as a partner capable of delivering comprehensive GenAI and agentic AI solutions, made possible in particular by the Atos Polaris AI Platform," said Narendra Naidu, Global Head of Data and AI at Atos.



The Atos Polaris AI Platform, launched earlier this year, is a cloud- and LLM-independent framework that accelerates the design and implementation of GenAI solutions, autonomous AI agents, and industrial agentic solutions.