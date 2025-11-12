Atos has announced the renewal of its contract to provide support and maintenance for the information systems of the 304 public and agricultural high schools in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. The contract covers more than 236,000 students and 31,000 staff and teachers.

The project notably includes technical support from level 1 to 3, supervision and operation of infrastructures, as well as the deployment of servers and workstations for both educational and administrative needs.

The IT services group specified that this contract renewal was an opportunity to strengthen security measures, ensuring the highest level of protection against potential hacking attempts.

Atos also stated that it is continuously exploring innovative solutions with the region. Following the contract renewal, the company is studying the possibility of integrating AI-based solutions to optimize and accelerate incident and ticket management.