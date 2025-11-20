Published on 11/20/2025 at 07:15 am EST

Atos has announced that its subsidiary, Eviden, has been awarded a project by the European Cybersecurity Competence Center and Network (ECCC) aimed at enhancing the cyber protection and resilience of critical European infrastructures.

This initiative seeks to "build a strong and cohesive community around cybersecurity challenges by strengthening collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the deployment of innovative cybersecurity solutions at the European level."

Led by Eviden, the CIPHER consortium (Cybersecurity Intelligence, Protection and Holistic Enterprise Resilience), which brings together 13 partners from seven European countries, will directly contribute to the ECCC's mission.

Eviden's solutions will be integrated into a collaborative security testing platform, enabling European providers of essential services to assess their strategies for resisting cyber threats.