Atos Sells Its South American Operations to Semantix

The Atos Group has announced that it has signed a binding agreement to sell its South American operations to Semantix. The transaction involves approximately 2,800 professionals currently based in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, and Peru.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/29/2025 at 01:47 am EST

This divestment is part of the "Genesis" plan, which aims to restore Atos "to sustainable growth and improved profitability by refocusing on key geographies and assets such as AI, secure and cloud-connected solutions, and services."



Once completed, this transaction would expand the portfolio of Brazilian company Semantix and create one of the largest providers of business services and AI and data technologies in South America.



Nelson Campelo, currently head of Atos South America, would take on the role of CEO at Semantix, while Leonardo Santos Poça D'água, founder and current CEO of Semantix, would become the executive chairman of the group.



The transaction, for which the French IT services group has not disclosed financial details, is expected to be finalized in the coming months, pending the fulfillment of all preconditions.