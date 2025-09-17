Atos announces the signing of a partnership agreement with the National Guard, created in France in 2016 in response to the terrorist attacks, which brings together operational reservists from the armed forces and internal security forces.



This initiative is part of a shared desire to strengthen ties with the Ministry of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior, as well as to promote civic engagement within the company, the IT group says.



It specifies that the agreement provides for the establishment of a National Guard representative within the group, 20 days of authorized reserve activities as of right, and a clause reducing the response time from 15 to 10 days.



It also provides for the maintenance of full remuneration for employees during their reserve activities, Atos' participation in events organized by the National Guard, and its use of the "National Defense Partner" logo.