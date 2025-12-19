Atos Signs Agreement for Sale of Ideal GRP to MAIT Group

Atos has announced that it has signed a binding agreement for the sale of one of its Nordic operations, Ideal GRP, to MAIT Group.



Ideal GRP is a systems integrator specializing in product lifecycle management and a Platinum Partner for Siemens Digital Industries Software solutions.



The company operates in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Estonia. It provides consulting, integration, software, and maintenance services to major firms in the industry, defense, technology, media, and telecommunications sectors.



The business generates approximately EUR20 million in annual revenue in Scandinavia and employs nearly 80 people.



This divestment is part of Atos Group's 'Genesis' transformation plan, aimed at returning to a sustainable growth trajectory and improved profitability by refocusing the group on key assets such as AI, secure solutions and services, and cloud technologies.