Eviden, the software and hardware subsidiary of Atos, has secured a contract to process data from the world's two largest radio telescope networks, located in Australia and South Africa, the French technology services group announced on Friday.

In a press release, Atos explained that the intergovernmental organization Square Kilometer Array Observatory (SKAO) has selected the company to manage the Science Data Processor (SDP) center associated with the SKA-Low and SKA-Mid telescopes, currently under construction on both continents.

The company emphasized that, according to SKAO, the SDP is a critical component of the organization's scientific mission.

When the telescopes begin their initial operations in the coming years, the SDP will handle enormous volumes of data, enabling researchers to decode cosmic signals and push the boundaries of astrophysics.

In total, the telescopes will need to process a data volume equivalent to more than one million 4K Netflix streams, which Eviden will be responsible for reducing to just a few thousand streams, before archiving approximately 700 petabytes annually.

To achieve this, Eviden is offering a combination of high-performance computing based on Intel processors and software solutions, paired with storage technologies supplied by Data Direct Networks (DDN), with the aim of providing low-latency, high-efficiency data management.

Eviden will also supply the system software that enables all hardware components to operate as a single, unified system.

The first hardware deployments are scheduled for Australia and South Africa in 2026.

France, an observer member of the SKAO, announced its decision to join the organization in 2021, which was followed by a collaboration agreement signed by the CNRS, which coordinates SKA-France, in March 2022.

